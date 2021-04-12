Zera “Irene” Morris, 94, of Searcy passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Unity Health Medical Center. She was born Aug. 23, 1926, in Baldwyn, Miss.
Irene was of the Baptist Faith. She loved the outdoors, shopping, sewing and crafting. Irene treasured her family and cherished all her grandkids. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend who will be dearly missed.
Left to cherish her memory is her children, three daughters, Helen Holloway, Betty Cromeans (Willard) and Peggy Duncan; five sons, Howard Morris Jr. (Cherry Garner), Wayne Morris (Cheryl), Danny Morris, Gary Morris (Alesia) and Brian Morris (Rosie); one brother, Charles Morris; three sisters, Jean Franks, Kate Hamlin and Mickey Hendren; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Morris Sr.; one son, Roger Morris; her mother, Cora Lee; her father, Curis Easley; two brothers, Jack and Johnny Easley; one sister, Dorothy Hamn; one grandson, Chris Morris; one great-grandson, Lil Roger Weir; and two great-granddaughters, Carrie Holloway and Halee Morris.
Visitation will be Monday, April 12, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at Searcy McEuen Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the Searcy McEuen Chapel with burial following at West Point Cemetery.
All funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Searcy McEuen Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left at www.SearcyMcEuenFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.