Yvonne Annabelle Moser, age 88, of Searcy died Jan. 21, 2021. She was born Dec. 13, 1932, in Lepanto, Ark., to James Henry and Ida Priscilla (McWhirter) Johnston. Nothing brought her more joy than her grandchildren and later, her great-grandchildren. Annabelle is survived by daughters, Rebecca Kay Bradford and Yvonne LaNelle Stamps, and son, Timothy Noel Moser. The family will have a private graveside service.

