Wyoma Mae Phifer, 95, of Kokomo, Ind., went home to be with our Lord and Savior on March 26, 2021. She was born at Pleasant Plains, Ark., on Aug. 28, 1926, to the late Troy Oscar Middleton and Mora Mae (Brown) Middleton of Pleasant Plains, Ark.
Mrs. Phifer was preceded in death by her husband, Sylvia Ray Phifer. She has two sons, Dennis R. Phifer of New Port Richey, Fla., and Terance L. Phifer of Live Oak, Fla.; a sister, Wilma Harris of Kokomo, Ind.; brother-in-law, Harold Harris of Kokomo; seven grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Phifer attended Pleasant Plains High School, where she graduated Valedictorian of her class. She was a member of Center Road Church of Christ in Kokomo.
Visitation will be Friday, April 2, 2021, from 12-1:30 p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home in Bald Knob. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. in the Roosevelt Cemetery, Judsonia, Ark. The family has requested no flowers for her service, but monetary contributions may be made to Roosevelt Cemetery in care of Powell Funeral Home, P.O. Box 650, Bald Knob, AR 72010. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home Bald Knob-Judsonia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.