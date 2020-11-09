WJ "Jake" Tobias Sr., age 71, of Searcy passed from this life on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at his home. He was born May 3, 1949, in Flagstaff, Ariz., to WJ "Jake" Tobias and Henrietta (Bilbo) Tobias. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, a U.S. Army veteran and retired after several years of service at Road Systems in Searcy.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Tobias; one son, WJ Tobias Jr. and wife Colette of Conway; one daughter, Talitha L. Tobias of Searcy; and four grandchildren, Reggie Jenkins, Talitha Lea Simon, Johnathan Simon and WJ "Tre" Tobias III; and his godson, Lorenzo McCellan. He is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Maggie Tobias; and two brothers, Herman Smith and Boston Smith.
Graveside funeral services will be Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in North Little Rock. Face covering must be worn. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home of Searcy.
