Wilma Mason, 87, of Velvet Ridge died Friday. Survivors: Children, Terry Mason (Marla) of Bald Knob, Gayle Mason (Susan) of Fort Smith and Djuana Cartillar (Russ) of Wynne; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Oren “Bud” Mason; eight siblings and a grandson.
Due to the current COVID pandemic, services will be private and under the direction of Powell Funeral Home, Bald Knob-Judsonia.
