Wilma Lee Hamilton, 92, of Searcy, Ark., died Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. She was born Oct. 24, 1928, in Sidon, Ark., to Madison Earl Holliman and Gladys Stevens Holliman. She was a member of Griffithville First Baptist Church, a homemaker and a former employee of First Security Bank.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Ezra Gale Holliman; two sisters, Wanda Maxine Boyles and Linda Loistine; and her husband, Travis Hamilton.
She is survived by one daughter, Elizabeth Hamilton; and one son, Phillip Hamilton (Dena); seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandsons. Left to cherish her memory are a host of friends and neighbors.
Memorials may be made to the White County Animal Shelter: 112 W Johnston Road, Searcy, AR 72143.
The family requests that all guests wear masks. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Roller-Daniel Funeral Home. Graveside service was held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at White County Memorial Gardens.
Online guestbook: roller funeralhomes.com/searcy.
