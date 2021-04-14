William Leonard Mizell Jr. passed away on March 25, 2021. He was born on Dec. 25, 1943, in Little Rock to William Leonard Mizell Sr. and Virginia Sherwood Mizell of Little Rock, Ark.
He grew up in Little Rock and graduated from Hall High School before attending the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, where he earned a degree in Accounting and History. Bill was also a member of the Searcy Masonic Lodge No. 49, the Scottish Rite and the Scimitar Shrine.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Sherwood Mizell; father, William Leonard Mizell Sr.; and wife, Frances Hickman Mizell of Searcy, Ark.
Bill was strong, determined and independent. He loved his family dearly. Frances brought out his playful side and they enjoyed traveling together. He loved history, photography and turtles, which symbolize wisdom and endurance.
He is survived by his sister, Sherry Sherwood Kerr of Texarkana, Ark.; daughter, Whitney Williams of New York, N.Y.,; daughter, Niki Mizell Gunn (Chris) of Little Rock, Ark.; sons, Brian Bell (Sheila) of Maumelle, Ark., and Mark Bell (Lana) of Vilonia, Ark.; as well as grandchildren, Savannah Bell, Zeke Bell, Parker Gunn, Lawson Gunn and Ava Bell.
A small graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Heifer International.
All cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Searcy McEuen Funeral Home.
Share a memory: www.SearcyMcEuenFuneral Home.com.
