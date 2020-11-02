William Lee Burrow, 59, of Bald Knob died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. He was born Feb. 28, 1961, in Iola, Kan.
William had been employed with Union Pacific Railroad for 39 years where he had worked as a machine operator, supervisor and was currently Bridge Construction Manager. He enjoyed working on his farm and raising cattle. He was a music lover, enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter. William was a Free Mason and a member of the Byers Lodge 81 and a member of the St. Richards Catholic Church in Bald Knob.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Lynn Burrow; daughter, Victoria Lynn Burrow and soon-to-be son-in-law, Hunter Godfrey; mother, Charlene Burrow; and brother, Johnnie Burrow. He was preceded in death by his father, Johnnie Lee Burrow.
Visitation was held Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, from 2-3 p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services followed, beginning at 3 p.m. Interment, with masonic rites, will follow in the Shady Grove Cemetery by Powell Funeral Home, Bald Knob-Judsonia.
