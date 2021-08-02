Howard passed peacefully on July 28, 2021, at the age of 98. His wife of 66 years, Betty, preceded him in death, as did his sister, Chester Mae Troxell; his brother, Odie; his grandson, Christopher Robert Darbe; and most of his generation. He is survived by his daughter Melody Ann Darbe (Kirk) of Maumelle, Ark.; his son, William Randy (Cathy) of Bartlesville, Okla.; and three grandchildren, Sarah Everett (Lara) of Little Rock, Joseph Darbe of Maumelle and Seth Everett of Stillwater, Okla. Loving husband, father, and No. 1 grandpa, he will be fondly remembered by friends and family.
Howard never saw a broken object he couldn’t repair, usually involving J-B Weld glue, a soldering gun or both. During his nine decades, he worked as a maintenance supervisor, custodian, movie projectionist, radio and TV repairman (back in the days when they had tubes and transistors), correspondence course salesman (door to door), soldier (Army) and electrician. His most beloved occupation was farmer. One of the proudest days of his life was the day in 1958 when he and Betty bought 223 acres in the Harmony community just west of Searcy, Ark.
Born at Sunny Slope, Ark., on Jan. 5, 1923, his early years were spent on various farms in northern Cleburne County. His mom and dad, John Richard and Mattie (Bittle) Everett, moved every two or three years while Howard was growing up, since John was a sharecropper and the grass was usually greener on the next place. When Howard was able to buy his own place and move his parents into the old farmhouse down the road, well, it was something really special.
That farm was home to the family, and Howard and Betty raised their children there until they grew up, went to college and started families of their own. Howard had to retire from farming in the 1980s, although he got a “town job” and worked several more years at Foothills Vocational Technical School. He sold the land, except for 30 acres around the house, and that remained the “farm” where his kids and the grandkids came on weekends and holidays till Betty passed and Howard’s health required he leave the farm.
He loved to tinker in his shop (electronics, not wood) but his favorite pastime was talking. He remembered just about everyone he ever met and loved to tell stories and reminisce about his early days around Sunny Slope, Brewer and Prim, then around Heber Springs where he went to high school. Howard never went to college but he loved to learn and was always reading.
Howard will be missed by those who knew and loved him. Visitation was held at the Searcy-McEuen Funeral Home, on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, from 10-11:30 a.m. with graveside service following at the Harmony Cemetery at 12 p.m. His family would especially like to thank the staff of Providence Memory Care unit in Searcy for their loving care of Howard in the final years of his battle with Alzheimer’s. They, too, are missing their Papa Everett, No. 1 Grandpa.
All arrangements have been entrusted to Searcy McEuen Funeral Home.
Share a memory: www.SearcyMcEuenFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.