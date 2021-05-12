William “Bill” Swain, 93, of Georgetown passed from this life May 10, 2021, at Unity Health in Searcy. He was born Nov. 7, 1927, at Leachville, Ark., to the late Samuel and Lea Olar West Swain.
Mr. Swain was a wonderful husband and father. He served in the U.S. Army; returning to Georgetown, he united with Bethany Baptist Church where he attended for many years. He also served on the Georgetown City Council for several years. He worked for Arkansas Game and Fish, the White County Road Department as well as managed Twist Farms in Georgetown during his life. He was a man of great moral character who loved people. In his pastime, he enjoyed spending time with family and those close to him and hunting when he had time.
He married Gracie Ellen Moore Swain in Georgetown; she preceded him in death Aug. 21, 2012. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a great-grandchild, Retha Hart; four brothers, Thelmar Swain, John Clifford Swain, JB Howard and Forest Swain; and son-in-law, Nathan Jackson. Those carrying on the family legacy include five children, Angela Swain Jackson of Carlsbad, N.M., Mitchell Swain (Velma Jean) of Beebe, Ron Swain of Kensett, Sidney Swain (Teri) of Greely, Colo., and Clarissa White (Jimmy) of Georgetown; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, in the Sullivan Memorial Chapel with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at West Point Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Sullivan Funeral Care-Memorial Chapel and Crematory. Phone: (501) 742-3621.
Condolences: www.Sullivan FuneralCare.com
