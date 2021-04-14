William “Bill” Hilton Higginbotham Jr., 56, of Searcy passed away Monday, April 12, 2021, at Unity Health-White County Medical Center after a yearlong battle with cancer. He was born June 24, 1964, in Berchtesgaden, Germany, to the late William and Ursula (Schrank) Higginbotham.
Bill was a United States Army Veteran. He served honorably during Desert Shield. Bill served in Law Enforcement for 27 years. He served as Deputy Sheriff in White County between his two stints with the Searcy Police Department. Bill was affectionately known as “Officer Friendly” by both the citizens of White County and the other officers in the police force. He was a respected police officer who served the community of Searcy with pride and commitment. He was a loving husband, father and friend who will be dearly missed.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Wendy Higginbotham; two sons, Jacob and his wife, Rebekah, and Garret; and one sister, Judith Blow and her husband, Jim. Bill was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be a gathering at Searcy Church of the Nazarene on Thursday, April 15, from 1-3 p.m. for anyone who wants to come and share memories and pay their respects to Bill.
All cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Searcy McEuen Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left at www.SearcyMcEuenFuneralHome.com
