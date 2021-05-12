Whit Birdsong, 68, of Searcy, Ark., entered into the arms of his heavenly father on May 10, 2021.
He was born in Little Rock, Ark., on July 19, 1952. Whit was the son of the late J.W. Birdsong and Nettie Bell Birdsong. He is survived by his spouse, Luanne Birdsong. They were married for almost 49 years, sweethearts who never left each other’s side after first meeting in the halls of Heber Springs High School. He is also survived by his sister, Margaret Rainwater; daughter, Bridget Price; his son-in-law, Paul Price; his son, Wes Birdsong; his daughter-in-law, Ashley Duffee; his four grandchildren, Marlee, JP, Rylan and Luke Price; loving brother-in-laws, Roger Pettit and Ray Lowe; sister-in-law, Marilyn Pettit; many nieces and nephews; and his three favorite canine companions, Sam, Maggie and Bella.
Whit was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving his country with honor in the U.S. Navy from 1970-1974. Some of his fondest memories were created serving with his brothers-in-arms aboard the FF-1063 USS Reasoner. He was a devoted husband and father who raised his family in Searcy. Everyone knew him as the best farm equipment salesman in White County. His father taught him about tractors, but tractors taught him about people. He loved helping anyone in need, especially if it involved those tractors. He also was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Searcy, where he loved to sing praises in the choir and fellowship with the Men’s Sunday School group. He shared his love and his smile with everyone. If you ever had the pleasure of meeting Whit Birdsong, you were his friend. He will be deeply missed by his family, endless friends and those who looked forward to the positivity he brought this world.
A graveside service for family and friends is scheduled for 10 a.m. on May 15 at Gum Springs Cemetery followed by a celebration of life at First Baptist Church in Searcy, at 11:30 a.m. A live stream for the celebration of Whit’s life will be at https://m.facebook.com/FBC-Searc y-407327165965703/ or https://youtube.com/channel/UCBT4hii3vuf6Xod WIGKeatg.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to First Baptist Church of Searcy or Unity Health-Pyeatt Family Cancer Center. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude for the loving care provided by Dr. Ryan Koch and the staff of Unity Health-Pyeatt Family Cancer Center. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Searcy.
