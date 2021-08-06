Wayne M. Smith, age 80, of Searcy passed away in peace on July 27, 2021.
He was born in Norwood, Mass., on Jan. 3, 1941. He was raised in Dover, Mass., with his parents and sisters until he joined the Marine Corps in 1958. Upon completion of his military service, Wayne lived in California and then moved to Arkansas in 1976 to pursue his love of fishing and hunting.
As a law enforcement officer, Wayne proudly served the communities of Newark, Pangburn and White County, Ark. He then went on to work for Ronnie Dowdy Trucking Inc. for 16 years and finished his truck driving career working for Express and Triple Transport. Wayne finally retired at age 75.
Wayne was a hard worker who was known to be tough as nails and as strong as steel. He loved trout fishing, hunting and watching the Red Sox beat the Yankees. He most enjoyed spending time on the back porch with his favorite dog and best friend, Tippy. A beloved father and friend, Wayne will be missed by many.
Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Myrtle Smith; Ssister, Toby Smith; and stepdaughter, Teresa Frealy. He is survived by his wife, Delores Smith; children: Brian (David) Smith of Santa Clarita, Calif., Lorelle (Dante) Alsgaard of Filer, Idaho, and Cindy (Aaron) Triplett of Hot Springs, Ark.; sisters: Shirley Grassie of Carroll, N.H., and Betty Hagan of Dover, Mass.; grandchildren: Zack (Heather) Smith, Courtney Smith, Karissa Smith, Gillian Hicinbothom and Lauren Scrivner; step-grandchildren: April (Jeb) McCosh, Chris (Kendra) Morton, Brandi (Jason) Holloman, Steven Frealy, Ian Triplett and Ransom Triplett; great-grandson, Jaxon Smith; and many nieces, nephews, step-great-grandchildren, and close friends.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the nurses and staff of Arkansas Hospice, the nurses, doctors and staff on the Cardiac Units of CHI St. Vincent in Hot Springs and White County Medical Center. Thank you to those who provided care and compassion to Wayne and his family during his final days. A special thank-you to commend the efforts and kindness of a few nurses who went above and beyond the call of duty, Brandi, Jessica and Maggie of CHI St. Vincent in Hot Springs and Emily and Carolyn of Arkansas Hospice in Searcy.
A memorial service for Wayne will be held at Roller Daniel Funeral Home in Searcy, Ark., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. Graveside ceremony at Roosevelt Cemetery to directly follow.
