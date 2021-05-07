Wanda Marie Morris, 85, of Judsonia died Thursday, May 6, 2021. She was born Jan. 26, 1936, in Searcy to the late Sedrick and Lena (Nixon) Daugherty. She was a longtime member of the Judsonia Missionary Baptist Church and loved her church family dearly. Wanda retired from the public school systems after 24 years of teaching. Prior to becoming a school teacher, she worked as an aide in the Head Start program in Oklahoma. She enjoyed farming and especially loved growing strawberries. She always enjoyed family functions and going to grandkids' ballgames. Spending time with her family was her greatest joy.
She is survived by eight children, Michael Daugherty (Vickie), Ronnie Mandrell, Linda Palmer (Michael), Johnny Mandrell (Tammy), Jimmy Mandrell, Terry Mandrell (Cathy), Teddy Mandrell and Pamela Smith (Jim); siblings, Jerry Daugherty and Norma Kenner; and 25 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, J.D. Mandrell; parents, Sedrick and Lena; daughter-in-law, Sherry Mandrell; best friend and cousin, Lavern Daugherty; brother, Charles Daugherty; husband, Lee Morris; and stepson, Bob Morris.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Monday, May 10, at the Powell Funeral Home Chapel in Bald Knob. Interment will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home Bald Knob-Judsonia.
