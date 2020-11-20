Wanda Lee (Ward) Green went to her Heavenly home at the age of 89 on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. She was born July 29, 1931, in Bald Knob, Ark., to Morris and Martha (Cooley) Whittaker.
She is preceded in death by her husband of many years, Eugene Ward, widowed by her husband, Ray Green, and preceded by a daughter, Shirley Jean Ward at the age of 11. She is survived by one daughter, Debbie Cummings (Eddie); four grandchildren, Mark Phifer (Shelly), Michael Phifer, Amanda Sutton (Nick) and Ashley Steen; and seven great-grandchildren, Mason Phifer, Cheyenne Sutton, Adeline Sutterfield, Taylor Miller, Jake Sutton, Aubrey Steen and Dalton Phifer.
Wanda was a member of The Choctaw Church of Christ in Clinton, Ark.; she loved her church and church family very much. For years, she worked alongside Gene at Ward’s Trading Post. She enjoyed yardwork and her flowers as long as she was able to tend to them.
A graveside service will be held at Shady Grove Cemetery in Bald Knob on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Bald-Knob.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.