Wanda Janet Wise Thompson, 94, of Pangburn and formerly of Little Rock went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. She was born on July 24, 1927, in Pangburn, Ark., to John Franklin and Foy Lee Pate Wise. She was retired from Equitable Life Insurance Company of Little Rock. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Little Rock for more than 50 years. While at First Baptist Church, she was very accomplished in Sign Language and ministered to the deaf in Sunday School as well as interpreting Sunday Morning Sanctuary Services, including the music and sermon.
Upon moving back to Pangburn in 2002, Wanda joined Trinity Baptist Church in Searcy, where she was very active until 2017 when, due to failing health, she moved to Florida to be closer to her son and daughter.
Wanda is survived by a son, Jerry Wayne Thompson of Panama City Beach, Fla., and a daughter, Joyce Diane Cook (Jack) of Ozark, Ala.; one sister, Naomi Townsend of Pangburn, Ark.; four grandchildren: Stoney Thompson (Lisa), Jason Thompson (Missie), Jennifer Dermody (Tom) and Sharla Livingston (Steve) and two step-grandchildren: Rachael D’Souza (Mark) and Jack Counce (Jillian); 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild and one expected soon; two sisters-in-law: Janice Wise and Virginia Thompson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Wanda was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Gerald Melvin Thompson; her parents; three brothers: Howard Wise, Dale Wise and Gerald Wise; and three sisters: Carnell Holcomb, Frances Hughes and Helen Smith.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14, and funeral services are at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Roller-Daniel Funeral Home, 411 E. Race Ave., Searcy AR 72143. Burial will follow in Howell Cemetery at Clay, Ark.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church Benevolence Fund or Building Fund. Trinity Baptist Church, 1601 E. Moore Ave., Searcy, AR 72143
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/searcy.
