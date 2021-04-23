Walter Wayne Redman, 76, of Pangburn, Ark., went to be with His Savior on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Unity Health hospital while surrounded by his family. Despite Wayne’s many health conditions that he endured in this life, his faith in God and the love of his family saw him through every trial.
Wayne was born on Oct. 22, 1944, in Providence, Ark., to the late Walter and Ina (Sarrells) Redman. He served in the United States Navy for four years. It was there in his service time that he developed the talent to play the guitar and sing, which he used throughout his life at church to bring glory and praise to God. After his Navy service, he worked for General Industries several years before he became a cattle and poultry farmer. While farming, he also worked other jobs at times in mechanics and carpentry. He retired as a carpenter. He loved his home church Mt. Zion Church of God and served the Lord faithfully by working in whatever the church needed him to do, from church building projects, ground maintenance, to Sunday School ministries.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Norma Redman, who he shared his life with for 54 years. They raised three children, Kevin Redman and wife Michelle (Gass) of Pleasant Plains, Curtis Redman of Sherwood and Amanda Stewart and husband Heath of Pangburn. He enjoyed spending time with his eight grandchildren, Kaleb Redman, Miranda Redman, Cody Redman, Faith Redman, Braden Stewart, Landen Stewart and Kerstie (Bumpous) Metzger and husband Hayden. Wayne was blessed with many cousins, nephews and nieces, especially one special nephew, Wade.
He is preceded in death by his brothers, Calvin, Zelmer, Frankie Joe and Paul; his sister, Jean; and his granddaughter, Mirella.
Pallbearers for the services will be his eight grandchildren: Kaleb and Miranda Redman, Hayden and Kerstie Metzger, Cody and Faith Redman, and Braden and Landen Stewart.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Mt. Zion Church of God in the Roosevelt Community, Judsonia, Ark., with visitation from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. and services following at 12 p.m. with Pastor Bob Majors officiating. Graveside services will be held at Philadelphia Cemetery. We want to express our sincere appreciation to the constant presence of family and friends who have helped in countless ways during Wayne’s illness.
All funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Searcy McEuen Funeral Home.
Share a memory: www.searcymceuenfuneralhome.com.
