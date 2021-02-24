Vivian Price Smith, 91, left her earthly home for her heavenly home on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. She was born to Opie and Frances (Watkins) Price on Nov. 19, 1929. She was raised in the Sidon Community on Little Creek in Arkansas.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Edwin Glen; son, Jimmie R. Smith; and daughter, Jeanne K. Doyle. On Jan. 19, 1946, she married J.R. Smith and of this union, three children were born, Jimmie R., Patricia Elaine and Jeanne Kay Smith.
Vivian retired from Commercial Printing of Searcy in 1994. She attended Temple Baptist Church as long as she was able. Vivian was saved and baptized as a young girl at Sidon Baptist Church. She was a past member of the Order of Eastern Star.
Her favorite scripture was John 14:1-3 – “Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.”
Left to cherish Vivian’s memory are one daughter, Patricia Elaine Griggs of Clinton, Ark., and two brothers, Raybon “Dude” Price of Sidon, Ark., and Dwight Price of Cabot, Ark.
Graveside services will be Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Foster Chapel Cemetery in Searcy, Ark.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Foster Chapel Cemetery Account, First Security Bank, P.O. Box 1009, Searcy, AR 72145-9988
To express online condolences, visit rollerfuneral homes.com/Clinton.
