Vivian “Faye” Smith Sloan, 90, of Garner went to be with the Lord, July 26, at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She was born June 4, 1931, in Beebe, Ark., to the late Charles and Martha (Hale) Bolden.
Faye was a member of McRae Baptist Church. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be dearly missed.
Left to cherish her memory is one daughter, Debby Brown (Irvin) of Decatur, Ala.; one stepdaughter, Jaci Ford (Mike); two stepsons, Curtis Sloan and Scotty Sloan (Jennifer); one sister, Pearl Smith; grandchildren, Robert Brown (Cyndel); Matt Smith (April), Brandon, Brittney, Emily and Pearson; great-grandchildren, Grant, Kyler, Alissa, Paislee, Kassadi and Blakeleigh; great-great-grandchildren, Alice, Silas, Zorah and Dylan; three sisters-in-law, Jane Taylor, Blanche Lawson and Lily Howell; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents, Faye was preceded in death by her first husband, Cecil Smith, and her second husband, Dewey Sloan; two sons, Dennis Smith and Eddie Smith; one great-granddaughter, Everleigh; and one brother, Neal Bolden.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 29, from 6-8 p.m. at Searcy McEuen Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Friday, July 30, at 10 a.m., at McRae Baptist Church.
All funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Searcy McEuen Funeral Home.
Share a memory: www.SearcyMcEuenFuneral Home.com.
