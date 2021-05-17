Virgle Eloise Tims, 88, of Searcy went to be with the Lord on May 13, 2021, at her residence. She was born May 10, 1933, to Ranzy and Hazel Covington in Augusta, Ark.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Helen Ashby and Bonnie Grayson; brothers, Sonny Covington and Carlos Covington; her son, Bruce; granddaughter, Michelle Tims, and grandson, Donnie Ray Tims II. Mrs. Tims is survived by her husband, Eddie Rudy Tims; sons, Donnie (Cheryl), Eddie K. (Becky); daughter, Pamela Clark (Ray); grandson, Bruce (Melissa); granddaughters, Rebekah Mattes (Peter), Jennifer Roth (Alex) and Valerie Tims (Josh Landes); great-grandchildren, Brandon and Madelline; and a multitude of nieces and nephews. Survived by her sister, Betty Sue Hays.
Eloise was an avid basketball player in high school. Eloise married Rudy in 1953 and traveled the world as an Air Force wife. Eloise worked for McRae Elementary School and Harding Academy for a few years and was a foster parent to many children in White County. Eloise was a wonderful wife and mother with a heart of gold that gave her strength to share her love with everyone she met.
Eloise was Rudy’s strength and life mate in all he accomplished in his life. She will be missed more than anyone can imagine. She has gone to her reward and is rejoicing with all her family who have gone before her.
Visitation will be 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Sullivan Funeral Care. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Augusta Memorial Park.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Sullivan Funeral Care-Memorial Chapel and Crematory. Phone: (501) 742-3621
Condolences: www.SullivanFuneralCare.com.
