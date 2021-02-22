Virginia Rae Wright, 84, of Searcy, Ark., passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Powell Funeral Home in Searcy from 5-7 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Charleston, Mo., on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at 2 p.m. A full obituary will be posted on the website. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Searcy.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Weather experts: Lack of planning caused cold catastrophe
- Mars landing team 'awestruck' by photo of descending rover
- Biden declares 'America is back' in welcome words to allies
- Some Southern cities hit hard by storms face new crisis: No water
- Biden defends progress on COVID as weather delays 6 million shots
- Suspected Russian hack fuels new U.S. action on cybersecurity
- Nonprofits step up to protect fertility for cancer patients
- Arkansas governor urges weekend catch-up on vaccinations
Community Calendar
Most Popular
Articles
- Oldest daughter reflects on new show about 1997 murder of Higginson police officer
- 2017 drug cases resolved with Searcy 38-year-old receiving five years in Arkansas Community Correction
- 'Big melting day' expected Saturday as Searcy sees second round of snow
- New baseball coach no stranger to Harding Academy
- Past snowfall marks for Searcy expected to stand, but data not in yet
- Searcy Water and Sewer general manager: 'Keep your faucets dripping'
- Rolling blackouts affected around 4,300 Entergy customers in White County on Tuesday
- All White County offices closed; city of Searcy on snow plan with essential workers
- Schools in White County being 'flexible' with students' power problems
- Beebe School District plans to hold two outdoor ceremonies for graduation May 1
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.