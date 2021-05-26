Virgie Mae (Shourd) Gordon, 80, of Searcy passed away Tuesday, May 25, at her home. She was born March 1, 1941, in Poplar Bluff, Mo., to the late Jacob and Ludie Shourd.
Virgie was a God-fearing Christian who loved the Lord with all her heart. She loved her church. She was a selfless woman who always put others first. She was an extremely hard worker. She loved being outside in the garden or tending to her flowers. Virgie also loved quilting, cooking and music. She was treasured her family and cherished her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Mike Gordon; three sons, Danny Langford of Searcy, Dennis Langford of Cullman, Ala., and Rodger Langford (Patricia) of Searcy; one daughter, Cindy Langford of Cullman, Ala.; two stepsons, Mike Gordon Jr. and Kenny Gordon; two stepdaughters, Laura Gordon, and Pam Gordon; three brothers, Jim Shourd, Lonnie Shourd and Vernon Shourd; two sisters, Brenda Rutledge, and Ruth Ann Bennett; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Virgie was preceded in death by first husband, Dale Langford; one son, Larry Langford; one brother, Bill Shourd; and one sister, Glenda Harris.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, May 27, at Searcy McEuen Funeral Home. Funeral services will start at 2 p.m., Friday, May 28, in the Searcy McEuen Chapel with burial following at Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
Share a memory at www.searcymceuenfuneralhome.com.
