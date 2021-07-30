Victor Wayne Collins went to be with our Lord and Savior in Heaven on July 26, 2021, at the age of 80. He was born March 24, 1941, to Linzi Virgil and Bessie Moody Collins. He was raised and attended school in Bald Knob, Ark. Upon graduation in 1959, Wayne went to work for Missouri Pacific Railroad until 1982, when he then made a career move to Snap-on Tools in Hot Springs, Ark., until he retired and moved to Searcy, Ark.
Wayne loved and lived life to the fullest and enjoyed many different hobbies, such as going to the lake with family, camping, boating, water skiing, tractors pulls, building and fixing anything with a motor, hunting and fishing. His need for speed was filled with the love of racing boats and riding Harley Davidson motorcycles as well as collecting them.
Wayne was a man of Christian faith and an attending member of Center Hill Baptist Church.
He was proceeded in death by his parents; sisters, Ardith Collins, Charlotte Money and Phyllis Chandler; and brother, L.A. Collins. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Linda Collins; siblings, Wanda Knight, Barbara Wells, Dennis Collins and Ronnie Collins; four children, Wade Collins (Shannon), Delia Rachelle Wyatt (Randy), Brian Lee and Fallon Collins; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Wayne’s love for his family and friends was unmistakable and will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Center Hill Baptist Church, Searcy, Ark.
Visitation and services will be held at Powell Funeral Home in Searcy, Ark., on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. with services beginning at 3 p.m. The interment will be at Center Hill Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home of Searcy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.