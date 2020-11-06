Vernon McFalls gained his heavenly wings on Nov. 3, 2020, and is now dancing on the streets of gold. He loved life and people always interested him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Palmer and Maude McFalls; son, Rick Vernon McFalls; brothers, Russell, Robert, Phillip, John, and Thomas McFalls; sisters, Ruth Carter and Katie Hughes. Surviving him are his wife, Sue McFalls; and sister, Bobbie Sue McBryde (Leroy); son, Greg McFalls (Shelly); daughter, Robyn Pratt (Roger); son, Kenny Woodruff; grandchildren, Cody Wilson, Jenny Sammons (Matt), Autumn Moody (Collin), Josh McFalls, Lindsey McFalls and Anthony Woodruff; and great-grandchildren, John Parker Wilson, Cooper Wilson, Weston Sammons, Whitley Sammons, Reese Moody and Maggie Moody.
He was very active in the community. He served as past president of the Kiwanis Club, 4-H Club, Life Underwriters Club, board or directors for soil conservation and President of the White County Cattleman’s Association.
His love of sports began in high school, where he played both football and basketball. He graduated from the University of Arkansas with a bachelor's in Agricultural Business. He was an avid Arkansas Razorbacks fan and attended all games for over 40 years. He also loved to play softball for Valley Baptist Church well into his 70s. He was known for his spontaneous “hog calls” everywhere he went.
His love for Valley Baptist Church was a top priority in his life. He served as Sunday School director for many years. He also served as chairman of the Trustees for many years.
He worked for White County Farm Bureau Insurance for over 50 years and loved his job and the people he conducted business with. He will be missed by his family and friends.
Some of the greatest memories are of “Papaw” embarrassing his grands and great-grands, shooting his infamous fireworks show, whistling to his birds and playing golf all over the country.
Visitation will take place at Valley Baptist Church, 3328 Arkansas Highway 36 W., Searcy on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Honey Hill Cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.valleybaptistchurch.com.
Due to the most recent COVID-19 directive, social distancing will be observed and face covering must be worn at all times. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home of Searcy.
