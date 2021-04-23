Vernon Dale Ray, age 88, of Griffithville passed from this life on Monday, April 19, 2021, at home. He was born Sept. 1, 1932, in Griffithville to Vernon Hubert Ray and Ethel Lydia Rogers. He was a farmer, a machinist and a member of Griffithville First Baptist Church.
He is survived by four sons, Michael Ray and wife Deena of Allen, Texas, Tracy Ray of Conway, Randall Ray and wife Dawn of Searcy, and Tony Ray and wife Teresa of Rose Bud; two daughters, Terri Layrock of Searcy and Sharon Ray of Cabot; 14 grandchildren, Michael Layrock of Arkansas, Christie Brown of Arkansas, Autumn O’Nale of Texas, Shannon Nadolni and husband Chad of Memphis, Kayleen Morrow and husband Jeremy of Victoria, Texas, Matthew Drake and wife Rachael of Mississippi, Sarah Arango and husband Oscar of Prosper, Texas, Michael Ray II of Allen, Texas, Amber Barniger and husband Matthew of Austin, Brittany Ray of Judsonia, Katy Ray of Romance, Colton Ray and wife Shelbi of Concord, Jackson Ray of Batesville and Devanee Ray of Rose Bud; 16 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and his loving dog, Lilly. He is preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Ethel Ray; wife, Bettye Ray; one daughter, Aleesa Ray; three brothers; and three sisters.
Visitation will be Saturday from 9-10 a.m. at Powell Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Powell Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at White County Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home of Searcy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.