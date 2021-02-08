Mr. Verlon O’Neal Manning of Newport, Ark., departed this life on Sunday morning, Feb. 7, 2021, at the age of 91. He was born Nov. 3, 1929, in Romance, Ark., the son of Collin Edward and Neva (Norman) Manning.
Mr. Manning was a graduate of Romance High School. He was a United States Navy Coast Guard veteran. On Nov. 5, 1955, Mr. Verlon Manning married Miss Doris Parker, and together they spent 62 years building their family.
He was a station operator for Mississippi River Transmission Company over 30 years. Mr. Manning was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed quail and deer hunting, and bass fishing. He loved attending any ballgame in which his children or grandchildren participated. Perhaps his greatest enjoyment came from spending time with his family on the farm at Romance.
Mr. Manning was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Doris (Parker) Manning; one son, Robert Manning; two brothers, Norman and Carmel Manning; and his parents. He is survived by one son, Bruce Manning and wife, Linda, of Newport; one daughter, Lisa Manning of Newport; one daughter-in-law, Shirley Manning of Batesville; one sister, Naomi Turpin of Winchester, Va.; five grandchildren, Collin Manning and wife, Kelli, of Searcy, Matt Manning and wife, Sarah, of Conway, Jon Manning and wife, Gloria, of Sulphur Rock, Melanie Reid and husband Matt, of Newport and Marc Manning and wife, Michelle, of Evening Shade; six great-grandchildren, Madalyn Reid, Mitchell Reid, Will Manning, Miles Manning, Ella Manning and Cason Manning; and a lifetime of friends.
Funeral services are private. Arrangements by Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home.
