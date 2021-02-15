Vanita Faye Coles, 90, of Searcy passed away Friday, Feb. 12, at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She was born Oct. 4, 1930, in Bradford, Ark., to the late Dan and Mable (Shaw) Hutchinson.
Vanita was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church; however, in her late years, she attended First Assembly of God on Benton Street in Searcy. She retired from Bryce Corporation, where she worked in the Quality Control Department. Vanita loved watching Razorback games with her best friend, Martha Childers. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Joanna Williams of Searcy; two sons, Tim and John Coles; two grandsons, Max Williams (Ashley) and Alex Williams all of Searcy; and one great-grandchild, Ashton Williams.
In addition to her parents, Vanita was preceded in death by her husband, Max Coles; and one granddaughter, Amanda Williams.
Graveside services will be Friday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m. at Foster Chapel Cemetery in Searcy. All funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Searcy McEuen Funeral Home.
Share a memory: www.searcy mceuenfuneralhome.com.
