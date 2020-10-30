Treva Pauline Cooper, age 89, of Griffithville passed away Oct. 29, 2020. She was born to the late Thomas and Mae McGrew on July 7, 1931, in Hazen, Ark.
She was an amazing cook, working 20 years in the Griffithville school cafeteria. She loved crocheting and making quilts and was very talented at both. She was a very caring, giving person and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, G.A. (Sonny) Cooper; one grandson, Brandon Gowan; and two brothers and two sisters. She is survived by one daughter, Donna Gowan; three sons, Ronnie Cooper, David Cooper and Kevin Cooper and wife Lisa; four grandchildren, Amy McGlothlin and husband Kevin, Kelli Lewis and husband Evan, Tiffany Cooper and Wyatt Cooper; three great grandchildren, Clayton McGlothlin, Jackson McGlothlin and Abbie Gowan; and one brother, Doyle McGrew and wife Carolyn.
Graveside services will be held at Dogwood Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 31, at 2 p.m.
CDC guidelines regarding masks and social distancing will be observed.
Online guestbook: roller funeralhomes.com/searcy
