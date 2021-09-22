Tony Horton of Searcy, Ark., went home to celebrate a new life with his precious Lord on Sept. 19, 2021. Born in Murray, Ky., on his sweet mama’s birthday, Tony truly was a gift to parents Nick and Frankie. As the oldest of four boys, Tony shared a special bond with his brothers Nick Allen, Wayne and Jesse. Jesse preceded Tony in death and was waiting in heaven to welcome him home.
Tony treasured his wife, Tina, and together they raised a family full of laughter: Catlyn (Searcy, Ark.), Nicholas (Conway, Ark.), Michal (Waco, Texas) and Joseph (Searcy, Ark.). He loved his son-in-law, Andrew, and daughter-in-law, Leah, like his own kids. Six grandchildren are now growing up in the legacy of Tony’s love and faith: Liam, Hazel, Davie Jo, Clark, Crosby and Clara Beth. Their time with grandpa was happily spent at the beach, on fishing trips or just swimming in grandpa’s pool.
Tony was a friend and helper to everyone he met. He delivered packages for UPS for nearly 30 years, always ready with a kind word or a prayer for those in his path. He was also a gifted carpenter. Most importantly, he was a dedicated servant of Jesus every single day.
He loved greatly, and in return, he is greatly loved by all who knew him. Praise God, he has received his reward in full.
A celebration of life service will be held at New Life Church in Searcy, Ark., on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 3 p.m. At Tony’s request, please dress casually.
Tony worked and sacrificed for years in order to put his kids through Christian school. To honor this commitment, in lieu of flowers, please send contributions to P.O. Box 1725, Conway, AR 72033. The funds will be used for Tony’s grandkids’ education. Please address the checks to his proud son, Nicholas Horton. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Searcy.
