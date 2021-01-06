Feb. 8, 1971-Jan. 4, 2021
Tonia gained her heavenly crown after a brief illness and hospital stay at age 49.
Tonia was born Feb. 8, 1971, in Searcy, Ark., to Allen and Ladonna Sturch. She immediately brought joy and laughter into the world.
Tonia graduated from Pangburn High School and after high school, obtained her cosmetology license, where she has been a hair dresser for over 30 years in Searcy, Ark. She loved her clients and co-workers.
Tonia married Mike Stout in 2001, they just celebrated their 19th year of marriage in December 2020.
Tonia was a fiercely dedicated mom to her boys, Austin Hargrove and Carson Stout.
Family came first and was above all else to Tonia, a value she instilled in all those around her. The hole left by her absence is impossible to fill. She never met a stranger and her smile and laugh was contiguous.
Tonia was predeceased by her dad, Allen Sturch. Her grandparents, James and Laverne Sturch, and Lewis and Blanche King.
Left to cherish Tonia memories are her mom, Ladonna Sturch; her husband, Mike Stout; her sons, Austin Hargrove and Carson Stout; her sister, Marquita (David) Schneider; mother-in-law, Carol Duncan; brother and sister-in-law, Wesley (Carrie) Stout; nephews, Drew and Colby Stout; very special friends, Leslie Gray, Tina Haile and Levinna Meyers; as well as a host of family, friends, clients and co-workers.
Visitation will be held at Roller Daniel Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 8, at 10 a.m. with services immediately following at 11 a.m. with graveside services at Henderson Cemetery in Pangburn, Ark.
CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, including face coverings and social distancing.
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/searcy.
