Timothy Arnold Yarnell, 70 of Dumas, Ark., passed away March 28, 2021, in Little Rock, Ark. Tim was born Feb. 1, 1951, in Searcy, Ark., and was the son of the late Richard and Sara Waggoner Yarnell.
Tim was a member of First Baptist Church in Dumas, an area contractor and farm manager for Stimson Farms. He was also a member of Tyro Hunting Club, and he loved to duck and deer hunt.
Survivors are his wife, Lisa Yarnell of Dumas, Ark., and two sons, Bryan (Christie) Yarnell of Tampa Bay, Fla., and David (Katie) Yarnell of Batesville, Ark.; two stepsons, Taylor and Will Tarlton both of Dumas, Ark.; one brother, Tom (Mary) Yarnell of Houston, Texas; one sister, Carmen (Jerry) Thomas of Conway, Ark.; and five grandchildren.
Visitation and memorial service will be held Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home – visitation from 1-2 p.m. with service at 2 p.m. with Rev. Dubs Byers officiating. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959
Arrangements by Griffin Funeral Home, Dumas, Ark. Sign online guestbook at www.griffinfh.com.
