Thomas “Tommy” Edward Reeves of Rose Bud, Ark., a beloved husband and father, passed away March 9, 2021. Born on Dec 24, 1933, in Nashville, Tenn., to the late John and Rosa (Cobble) Reeves.
He is preceded in death by his son, Carlton “Butch” Reeves; brother, JR Reeves (Tennessee); his sister, Evelyn Travis (Tennessee); stepdaughter, Penelope Draeger; and stepson, Joseph Farris Kennedy.
Survived by his wife of 44 years, Nedra Reeves of Rose Bud; son, David Reeves of Rose Bud; daughters, Diane Sable (Tennessee), Pam Charlton (Tennessee) and Mistie Young (Tennessee), and their mother, Monnie Jean (Tennessee); daughter, Greta Hunt (California); sister, Francis (Tennessee); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Tommy was a hard-working man who labored doing custom tractor work for many years. Baling hay and building fences for much of the community. Tommy was a man with a big heart, a quick wit and loved telling jokes and stories. He was a hunter and a fisherman he loved catching and cooking. He loved animals, his special dogs, and his cows were his babies.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in the Mount Hebron Baptist Church with Bro. Chad Brandon officiating. Interment will follow in the Mount Hebron Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Olmstead Funeral Home.
www.olmstead.cc
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.