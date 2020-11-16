Thomas (Tom) D. Brister, age 82, of Beebe went to be with the Lord on Nov. 14, 2020. He was born June 9, 1938, in Mississippi to David and Grace Brister. He served as a Church of Christ minister for several congregations and retired from preaching at Austin Church of Christ after being there for 18 years. He also worked for DHS as a social worker at Arkansas Children’s Hospital. He was active in Lads to Leaders, an organization in training young people to be leaders and to do what is right. He loved to garden and grow vegetables. He spent his life serving God and others with all his heart.
He is survived by his wife, Juanez, of 57 years; three sons, Tim (Amelia) Brister of Searcy, Trent (Sonia) Brister of Melbourne, Fla., and Thad (Rachel) Brister of Bryant; one brother, Wendal “Jeff” (Janie) Brister, Senatobia, Miss.; and five grandchildren, David Brister, Sarah Taylor, Ian Brister, Alexia Brister and Allie Brister. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Joe and Roy, and two sisters, Wilma “Dee” and Mary Nell.
Funeral service will be Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Northside Church of Christ in Beebe. Burial will be at Cheek Cemetery. Visitation will beMonday, Nov. 16, from 6-8 p.m. at Smith Westbrook Funeral Home. All CDC guidelines will be followed.
