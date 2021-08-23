Thomas George “TG” Brown, 95, of Searcy passed away on Aug. 19, 2021, in Searcy, Ark. He was born to the late Charley and Ovella Pugh Brown. He married Leona LaRue Cox on Aug. 6, 1949.
He was preceded in death by his beloved LaRue. He is survived by his son; three daughters; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Roller-Daniel Funeral Home Chapel.
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/searcy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.