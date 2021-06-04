Theresa Inez Tapp, 55, of Bald Knob died on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at her home. She was born Feb. 1, 1966, in Newport to Ernest and Gennie Tapp. Theresa was a very vibrant woman who had a true zest for life and a love for the Lord. Her family was the absolute most important thing in her life.
She was a wonderful mother but “excelled” at being a grandmother. She had a gift for getting down to their level and playing. Theresa enjoyed the outdoors and fishing and was an excellent cook and had a major sweet tooth. She was a member of the Bald Knob Lions Club and Temple Missionary Baptist Church. Theresa had worked for many years in the health-care field and was a former case manager with White River Rural Health.
She is survived by her children, Christine Weston (Alex), Dakota Moorefield (Laura), Derrick Tapp (Shayna), Dustin Tapp (Courtney) and Daniel Arnett; her mother, Gennie Tapp; siblings, Stephaine Tapp Inman (Terry), Shelia Phillips (David) and Nathelie Pyle (Kevin); grandchildren, Coda and Wyatt Weston, Noah, Collin and Isla Grace Moorefield, Waylynn Tapp, Hudson Layne Arnett and Aden Seignurie; nieces and nephews, Brooklyn, Tabitha and Sabrina Inman, Samantha Tuberville, Tanner Phillips (Danielle), and Haley and Logan Pyle. She was preceded in death by her father, Ernest R. Tapp, and stepdaughter, Danielle Wilkinson.
Visitation will be on Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 6 p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be private.
Arrangements are entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Bald Knob-Judsonia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.