Therell Ray Mullens, age 79, of Rose Bud, Ark., passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021. Therell was born in Little Rock, Ark., on June 15, 1942, to Theo and Ellon Mullens. He lived in Little Rock during his childhood and graduated from Central High School there. He graduated from Arkansas Tech University with a bachelor’s degree in speech. He was a 50-year member of the Scottish Rite Temple in Little Rock. He was a Certified Master Gardener with the White County Master Gardeners.
Therell was a member of the Church of Christ. He worked for Arkansas Power and Light (later Entergy) and retired after 37 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Theo and Ellon Mullens; and one brother, Jerrell Mullens. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Ann Mullens; one daughter, Kansas Harper (Rob) of Houston, Texas; two stepsons, Christopher English (Sharon) of Pearcy and David English (Marti) of Searcy; one stepdaughter, Kim Erkman of Hot Springs; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one niece; and several cousins and numerous other loving family.
Visitation will be held Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Powell Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Powell Funeral Home in Searcy. Interment will follow at Martin Cemetery at Rose Bud, Ark. In lieu of flowers, you may make donations in his name to Sparrow’s Promise Children’s Home at 208 E. Moore Ave. Searcy, AR 72143 (www.sparrowspromise.org).
Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home of Searcy.
