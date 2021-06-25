Thelma E. Revel passed away on June 24, 2021, at her beloved home Sugarland. She was 95 years old, born March 29, 1926, to Robert Lee and Bernice Brandon Ellenburg of Searcy, Ark. She attended the University of Kentucky and graduated from Harding College with a B.A. degree in English. In 1946, she began her teaching career in Augusta, where she won the hearts not only of her students, but everyone who came to know her.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, John William Revel III; her parents; and two brothers, Robert Harold and Dale Ellenburg of Searcy.
She is survived by two daughters, Patti Revel Dewberry and husband Michael of Augusta and South Pasadena, Calif., and Deborah Revel Middlebrooks and husband David of Maumelle; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Augusta.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at Augusta Memorial Cemetery with the Reverend Jason Whitmire of Augusta First Baptist Church officiating. There will be no visitation.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ronnie Jones, Bobby Bowen, Quinton Hollingsworth, Bobby Brannon, Charlie Eldridge, Tommy Stanley, George Eldridge, Steve Collier, Charles Taggart, Dustin Menard, Keegan Menard and Peyton Menard.
