Terry Michael Shain, 60, of Searcy died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at home. He was born March 9, 1960, in Wichita, Kan., to Ada Young Shain and the late Earl Leroy Shain. Terry was a member of the Church of Christ and retired from AT&T after 30 years of service.
He is survived by his wife, Beth Shain; mother, Ada Shain; stepchildren, Tyler Renfro, Meghann Holmes and Bailey Greene; brother, Rick Shain; nephews, Ian and Tyler Shain; niece, Savanna Renollet; and five step-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father, Earl Shain.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at the Powell Funeral Home Chapel in Bald Knob. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home Bald Knob-Judsonia.
