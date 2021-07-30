Tanner Douglas Davis, resident of McCrory, Ark., departed this life on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock at the age of 28. Tanner was born in Jonesboro on April 19, 1993.
Tanner was a 2011 graduate of McCrory High School and attended Arkansas State University Newport.
He and the former Miss Shelby Grammer were united in marriage on Oct. 10, 2015. Tanner had a thirst for knowledge and an ever-evolving list of hobbies and interests. He was an avid outdoorsman, and greatly enjoyed fishing and deer and duck hunting with his father and brothers. Tanner was partial to listening to podcasts and all genres of music, reading and woodworking. Tanner’s greatest joy was his family, especially his children. He recently coached his son, Barrett’s, teeball team, an activity that Tanner found great happiness in. Tanner loved life and those around him. He was the life of the party, and he could change the mood of any setting with the crack of one joke. Tanner will forever be remembered for his love of making others smile.
Tanner is survived by his loving wife of five years, Shelby Davis of the home; his parents, Doug and Jonna Davis of McCrory; a son, Barrett Douglas Davis of the home; a daughter, Mia Grace Davis of the home; paternal grandparents, Jim and Pat Davis of Heber Springs; maternal grandparents, Johnny Redd of Harrisburg and Sue Collins of McCrory; three brothers, Ryce and Kasin Davis of McCrory, Brody Davis of McCrory, and Tyler and Jaime Withrow of Pineville, Mo.; two sisters, Melanie and Matt Cain of McCrory, and Brittany and Brad Robertson of Augusta; an aunt, Amanda Davis; two special cousins, Taylor Britton and Karlee Prince; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Morton Baptist Church with Bro. Greg Dewitt officiating. Interment will follow in Cotton Plant Cemetery in Cotton Plant.
Friends may visit at the Thompson-Wilson Funeral Home in McCrory from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Cody Davis, Hunter Davis, Stephen Fields, Brad Freeman, Doug May, Bruce McCastain, Jordan Pierce and Ryan Todd.
Arrangements by Thompson-Wilson Funeral Home of McCrory.
