Tammy Lynn Babcock was born in Michigan on July 30, 1973, and she went to her heavenly home on her birthday July 30, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Doyale and Alice Dorman, and one sister, Cindy Doyale.
Left to cherish her in memory are her husband, Brad; her sons, Peter and Jessie; two brothers, James (Rebecca) Sutton of California and John (Gabby) Sutton of Oregon; sister-in-law, Stephanie (Donnie) Russell of Illinois; five nieces; one nephew; and a great many friends.
Tammy was a dedicated wife to Brad, a loving mother to Peter and Jessie and a faithful and caring friend. Tammy’s friendly face and smile were always an invitation to talk and laugh.
It has been said that Tammy had a contagious laugh and a great sense of humor. She exuded a joyful life, was a pleasure to be around and she will be missed here on this earth.
Tammy was a member and cherished friend of Temple Baptist Church in Searcy.
A memorial service for Tammy will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at her church home, Temple Baptist Church, in the sanctuary on 703 W. Cherry Ave. in Searcy.
