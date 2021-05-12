Susie Jewell Ozbirn passed away Saturday morning, May 8, 2021, at the age of 90. She died in White County Medical Center of natural causes. Jewell was born to Charlie and Susie (Layton) Combs on June 7, 1930, at home in Boswell, Ark.
After attending school in Kansas, her family returned to Arkansas and she graduated from Calico Rock High School. An excellent student, she enrolled at Harding College (now Harding University), paying her way by working in the Harding Laundry. She majored in English, with a minor in Education, and was a proud member of Ju Go Ju Social Club. She graduated Magna Cum Laude with a membership in the honor society Alpha Chi. At Harding, she met Wade Ozbirn, who was returning to Harding College to finish a degree interrupted by World War II. They married on Dec. 8, 1951.
Jewell taught school until the arrival of her first son, and then was a full-time homemaker until the last of her four sons enrolled in school. At that time, she returned to teaching, supervising the Migrant Education Program at White County Central Schools. She very much enjoyed working with migrant children, and was honored as a Teacher of the Year in the Migrant Education statewide program. Furthering her education, she completed a Master’s Degree in Education at the University of Central Arkansas, finally retiring in 1992.
Retirement gave her the time to enjoy two of her favorite hobbies, gardening and genealogy. She especially enjoyed growing irises, and was a longtime member of the White County Iris Society. Jewell completed the research into ancestry required for membership in the Daughters of the American Revolution, and greatly enjoyed her involvement with its local chapter. She enjoyed reading mystery novels and watching old movies, although she often said the best years of her life were spent raising her four boys.
Jewell was a member of the College Church of Christ since 1947, and when she became housebound and couldn’t attend services, often remarked on how grateful she was for it and the personal ministry of Brother Clarence Wilson, who faithfully brought her communion every Sunday for years.
Jewell was predeceased by Wade, her husband of 64 years, who died in 2015, and by her parents; her brother, Glenn Combs; and sister, Janis Combs Plunkett. She is survived by her son, David, and his wife, Connie, of Dallas, Texas, and by sons, Randall, of Searcy, Clark, of Grapevine, Texas, and Gregory, of Allen, Texas. She is also survived by brother, C.V. Combs, and his wife, Ann; sister, Geneva Lawyer, and her husband, David; and sister, Shirley Murray, and her husband, Max; and brother-in-law, Bob Plunkett, and by many nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to her most recent caregivers: Christina, Jessica, Tara, Michelle, Koree, Marleah, Ashley and Candace. Jewell was a happy and kind Christian lady, and a great mother. She will be missed by all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the IHCF African Christian Hospitals, at ihcf.net, or to Life Resources International at collegechurchofchrist.org.
Funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. May 13, 2021, at the Roller-Daniel Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will be private.
