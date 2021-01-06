Steve Edward Fox passed away Dec. 31, 2020. Funeral was Monday at Union Valley Baptist Church, burial, Antioch Cemetery. Arrangements by Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- 'Protesters are in the building': US Capitol under siege
- U.S.: Hack of federal agencies 'likely Russian in origin'
- More than a week later, FBI avoids terror label for bombing
- Trump administration scales back wild bird protections
- Sudan says it signs deal on normalizing ties with Israel
- No charges against Wisconsin officer who shot Jacob Blake
- Warnock makes history with Senate win as Dems near majority
- Arkansas adjusts vaccine rollout as coronavirus cases surge
Community Calendar
Most Popular
Articles
- Searcy 36-year-old facing charges for reportedly trying to kill police officer
- Video chat admission to shooting of 13-year-old in Searcy
- 12 homicides in White County in 2020 include four worked by sheriff's office
- Searcy 22-year-old officially charged after breaking juvenile's nose after near-accident
- Searcy 24-year-old charged for fighting off, fleeing from deputy
- Three reportedly threatened with gun in September at Searcy motel
- Arrest Warrants - Dec. 3, 2020
- Searcy School Board told competitive salary range for next superintendent $180,000-$190,000
- Sentence starts for former Camp Wyldewood director convicted of video voyeurism
- First fire of new year in Beebe at auto sales business
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.