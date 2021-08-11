Stacey Augusta Hensley, 48, of Pangburn, Ark., gained her Heavenly wings Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. She was born in Searcy, Ark., on Oct. 7, 1972, to Archie and Louise Johnson. She is preceded in death by her father, Archie Johnson; grandparents, Verna Eggert; Ruby and Earl Johnson; and sister, Leslie Johnson.
Stacey was very loving, nurturing and an animal lover. She loved her work family and was commonly referred to as mom, she especially enjoyed helping the young girls just starting out. Most importantly, Stacey loved her family; they were her hobby and her life.
She is survived by her mother, Louise Johnson; husband, Tommy Hensley; children, Dillon Hensley, John Hensley, Kate Marsh and Kaitlyn Cantrell; brother, Daniel Johnson and wife, Jennifer; her loving nephew, Archer Johnson; sisters-in-law, Jeanne Waller and husband Kenneth, and Jennifer Brannon; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of Stacey’s life will be held at Clearwater Missionary Baptist Church, 3032 Arkansas Highway 157, Judsonia, Ark., on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at 1 p.m. The service will be held indoors and broadcast outdoors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home.
