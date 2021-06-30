Sherron Kay Price, 78, of Searcy passed away Monday, June 28, at Beebe Retirement Center. She was born Jan. 28, 1943, in Clinton, Ark., to the late John Porter and Dorothy (Reynolds) Clutts.
Kay lived her life serving others. She worked for over 30 years with the Emergency Medical Service. She loved her animals. Kay was honestly blunt. She always spoke her mind. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be dearly missed.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, three sons, Jeff Price of Peralta, N.M.; David Price of Oklahoma and her adopted son, Larry White of Searcy; two brothers, Ed Clutts of Conway, Ark., and Jim Clutts of Branson, Mo.; one sister, Pat Gifford of Searcy; and two granddaughters, Pamela Guzman and Brittney Merchain; and ex-husband, Cleadus Ray Price of Bee Branch, Ark. In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry and Freddie Clutts, and one sister, Linda Rice.
There are no services scheduled for Kay at this time. All cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Searcy McEuen Funeral Home.
Share a memory: www.SearcyMcEuenFuneralHome.com.
