Sheilla Norene Taylor Sims, 75, of Searcy passed away Feb. 19, 2021, in her home. She was born Nov. 30, 1945, in Monette, Ark., to the late James Leon Taylor and Berlie (May) Taylor.
Norene loved her family dearly and was blessed to have married her soul mate and best friend Joe. She enjoyed cooking, canning and fishing.
Funeral services were held 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at the Roller-Daniel Funeral Chapel. Interment followed at White County Memorial Gardens. Services were under the direction of Roller-Daniel Funeral Home.
Online guestbook: rollerfuneralhomes.com/searcy
