Sharon Kay Collison Potter of Bald Knob, Ark., was only 50 years old when she received her wings on March 29, 2021. She was a longtime member of Liberty Valley Missionary Baptist Church. She was a nurse at Oakdale Nursing Facility in Judsonia for 27 years.
She truly loved caring for others! She was always making gifts, taking food or sending happy mail to show her love. Sharon requests others try to send happy mail (a card to others just to show some love). At least four cards a month to honor Sharon. She asked that her current happy mail list be continued by her family. She truly valued her family.
She is survived by her husband, Frank Potter; stepson, Josh Reed; daughter, Lauren Potter, father, Bobby Collison; mother, Pat Collison; brother, Michael Collison; sister, Carrie Jones; brother-in-law, Tony Jones; nephews, Dakota Collison and Tyler Collison; and nieces, Kacey Collison, Felicia Horn, Haven Jones and Rebeka Collison.
All are invited to a memorial service for Sharon at the Old Russell School on April 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Bald Knob-Judsonia.
