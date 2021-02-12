Shannon Spelman Eades, 50, of Searcy, Ark., passed from this life on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Searcy, Ark. Shannon was born Dec. 4, 1970, to Thomas Alexander Eades and Regina Louise (Billings) Eades at Smithville, Mo.
Shannon spent his working years as a carpenter and as a real estate agent. Shannon was a loving son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle, friend and was of the Christian faith.
Shannon leaves to mourn his passing, wife, Tina Eades of Searcy, Ark.; son, Nic Chitty of Westpoint, Texas; stepson, Stephen Burch of Excelsior Springs, Mo.; two stepdaughters, Elizabeth Luke of Olathe, Kan., and Arielle Rustan and husband Patrick of Independence, Mo.; two step-grandchildren, Lauryn and Emmersyn Burch of Excelsior Springs, Mo.; parents, Tom Eades and wife Debra of Brazil, Ind., and Regina Nicola of Cape Coral, Fla.; brother, Shane Eades of Cape Coral, Fla.; grandmother, Virginia Billings of Mountain Home, Ark.; and many other relatives and friends. Shannon is preceded in death by his stepfather (Ron Nicola) and grandfather (Dale Billings).
Funeral services were held Friday, 11 a.m., Feb. 12, 2021, at Elizabeth Baptist Church in Elizabeth, Ark., with Bro. John Hodges officiating. Interment will be in the Elizabeth Cemetery in Elizabeth, Ark. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society. Arrangements are under the direction of Barker Funeral Home in Salem, Ark.
Guests may sign an online registry at www.barkerfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.