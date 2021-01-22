Sarah Charlotte Nagel, age 86, of Searcy, Ark., passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. She was married for 49 years to her late husband, Augustine William Nagel.
Sarah was also preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda Kay Martin, and son-in-law, John Martin of Rogers, Ark.; and three sisters, Dorothy Call, Marion Bey and Naoma Nelson.
Sarah was born Feb. 27, 1934, in Martinsville, Ill., to the late Joseph Ralph and Nila Lucille Wolfe. She is survived by three brothers, James, Johnny (Gloria), and Brenton Wolfe; son, Stephen Douglas F. King (Rena) of California; daughter, Malia Lailani McConahy (late husband, Greg) of Arkansas; daughter, Kathleen Nila Navarro (Armando) of Searcy, Arkansas; stepson, Larry Nagel (Aurel) of Indiana; stepdaughter, Delores Stillson (Mike) of North Carolina; and step-daughter, Dorothy Stillson (late husband, Larry) of Florida.
Sarah came from a large family and has many nieces, nephews and greats spread out all over the states. Sarah loved to laugh, sing, yodel and share all of her pictures of her 16 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was affectionately known as G-Ma to her grandchildren and Aunt Charlotte to her nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at Powell Funeral Home in Searcy on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, from 4-6 p.m. The family asks that masks be worn at all times. Sarah will be laid to rest in Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, Ind., on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at 1 p.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Searcy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.