The world lost a beloved mother, Sandra Jo-Ann Berryhill, 73, of Wyandotte, Mich., on Sunday May 2, 2021. She was born Dec. 11, 1947, in Chicago, Ill., to Richard and Margaret (Bonakowski) Kerns and was the wife of Excell Elton Berryhill who all preceded her in death.
Sandra is survived by her daughters, Donna Hall (Richard Darichuk), Susan Thompson and Valerie Hall; her sister, Barbara Near, and brother, Steven Kerns (Sharon); her former husband and the girls’ father, Richard Hall; grandchildren, Katlyn Chaney (Cory), Cody Mrowca (Brittany), Allison Thompson and Seth Noggle; and two great-grandchildren Landon Mrowca and Easton Chaney.
Memorial service will be held at Roller-Daniel Funeral Home in Searcy, Ark., on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. She will be laid to rest at White County Memorial Gardens following the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, cards and condolences may be sent to the family at 8550 Macomb, Grosse Ile, MI 48138 or 1244 Chestnut, Wyandotte, MI 48138.
