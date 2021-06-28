Sammy Layne Ray, born Nov. 7, 1941, passed from this life in the early hours of June 25, 2021. Sammy was the son of Newell and Lois Ray of Clay, Ark. Mr. Ray was a graduate of Pangburn High School Class of 1959, and is fondly remembered by his friends and classmates.
During the latter half of the 1960s, Sammy served his country in the United States Armed Forces, stationed at Fort Sill, and earned an honorable discharge in 1969. Sam led a life of adventure and always had amazing stories to share. He enjoyed working with cattle and traveling the region in search of antiques and vintage items to share and trade. Sammy will be sorely missed by his family – siblings, nieces, nephews and a wealth of great-nieces and great-nephews.
Mr. Ray’s memorial stone will be placed at Howell Cemetery, where his parents are interred. Sammy loved animals of all kinds, so in lieu of flowers please consider a donation to your local animal shelter or the National Humane Society in his honor.
